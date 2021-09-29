Splice launches Ilan Rubin: Drum Samples & Loops sample pack

Splice Sounds has released a new sample pack by Ilan Rubin: Drum Samples & Loops. Ilan Rubin is an iconic drummer, percussionist, singer, and songwriter who’s played with Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and Angels & Airwaves. He took over the drum chair with NIN at just 20 years old and in 2011 joined Angels & Airwaves, playing not just drums but also guitar, bass, keyboards, singing backing vocals and helped write the music on ever since. Born in 1988, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with NIN in 2020, making history as the youngest ever inductee.