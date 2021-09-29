THE Card Battle ~ Eternal Destiny ~

The Vex Mythoclast made its triumphant return in Destiny 2 a few months ago within the Vault of Glass and, while it was exciting to get, it felt underwhelming to use and ended up in most guardians vaults. Players were quick to voice their wishes for the fabled exotic, hoping it would get far more powerful in seasons to come. It would seem that most players got their wish in Season of the Lost with both a buff to the gun and the introduction of a meta-defining artifact mod.

