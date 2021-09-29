CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Outrage as Keir Starmer heckled at Labour conference while talking about his mother’s death

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmNme_0cBYo8Ul00

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been heckled by a small number of people during his eagerly awaited speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

Starmer’s speech was met with some derision by a pocket of protesters in the audience who held up red cards and shouted “£15” - in reference to Labour’s refusal to back a scheme to increase the minimum wage to £15.

There were also reports of people shouting “Oh Jeremy Corbyn”, criticising his Brexit policy and another person asking “where’s Peter Mandelson?

Although the heckling was fairly consistent throughout his speech, Starmer did manage to hit back at the hecklers, asking them: “Shouting slogans or changing lives?”

In another retort, he said: “At this time on a Wednesday it’s normally the Tories that are heckling me, it doesn’t bother me then, and it doesn’t bother me now.”

The Labour leader’s challenge to the critics was met with applause before he went on to discuss how his family life had taught him lessons about the value of work and care.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After being interrupted again, he replied: “You can chant all day,” before being applauded by the audience.

The attempts to undermine Starmer’s speech were met with furious backlash on social media, especially as part of the speech involved the 59-year-old talking about his dying mother and the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Some commentators felt that the heckling might actually help Starmer get his messages across to the wider public,

Others felt that heckling of politicians should be allowed but only in moderation and when it was appropriate.

Bizarrely, one of the hecklers has since been identified as Carole Vincent, a contestant from Big Brother season 8, who once stood as a council candidate for George Galloway’s Respect Party.

It remains to be seen if the heckling will distract from Starmer’s lengthy speech where he outlined his vision for the Labour Party which included a focus on tackling crime, improving the economy and education, fighting climate change and fixing the problems caused by the Tories with Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Merseyside Labour MPs outraged at Keir Starmer writing article for the Sun

Keir Starmer has provoked outrage among Labour MPs representing Merseyside after he wrote an opinion piece for the Sun. The Labour leader used an article in the newspaper to try to turn focus back on the government by laying the blame for food and petrol shortages on ministers. But he sparked ire from those who observe a boycott of the Sun over its role in smearing victims of the Hillsborough disaster.
POLITICS
Indy100

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party conference speech: Everything he said and how we’ve rated it

Keir Starmer has set out his vision for the nation in his 2021 Labour Party conference speech. In a feature film length speech, which marked the first time the leader addressed the whole party in this manner after last year’s conference was cancelled due to coronavirus, Starmer spoke about why he got into politics in the first place, the problems he believes are plaguing society and how Labour would “fix them”.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
George Galloway
Person
Stephen Lawrence
Person
Peter Mandelson
Telegraph

Live Labour Party conference latest: Keir Starmer is heckled by hard-Left as he distances party from Corbyn era

Sir Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader was overshadowed by repeated heckling by activists over his refusal to support a £15 hourly minimum wage. Several individuals disrupted his speech, including during an emotional tribute to his mother, although Sir Keir was generally prepared with retorts including questioning whether those on the hard life preferred "shouting slogans or changing lives".
POLITICS
The Independent

Unions and business leaders welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer secured union and business backing for his leader’s speech, amid claims that heckling from members showed Labour is “preoccupied fighting amongst themselves”.Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC said: “Keir’s speech today shows that Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, for delivering decent work and pay, and for giving our children a brighter future.”Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Keir set out a new vision for the party and a new vision for the country.”She added: “Keir’s speech shows that Labour in power could bring hope to the many families forgotten...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Labour Party#Economy#Uk#Tories#Respect Party
The Independent

They heckled him, and well they might. Keir Starmer has made Labour a serious party again

They heckled him, and well they might. He knew they would, and so they did. They’re angry, and they’re right to be angry.When members of his own party started to try and shout him down, Keir Starmer turned to a little handful of pre-prepared gags. One was about the speech happening at noon on a Wednesday, the usual time of PMQs, so he’s used to being heckled and it doesn’t bother him. But the bit that struck the loudest chord was when he didn’t have to respond at all.There’s two things to say, really, about the hecklers. The first...
U.K.
The Guardian

Democracy is dead in Keir Starmer’s Labour

In recent weeks, I have been wearing a badge of honour. I have joined the ranks of those expelled or suspended from the Labour party. My crime? To have supported a group, recently proscribed, who oppose unjustified expulsions from the party. This is the reality of Keir Starmer’s purge. Even...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Shadow cabinet minister resigns with attack on Keir Starmer at Labour conference

MP Andy McDonald also served under Sir Keir’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference has been rocked by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister, who accused him of further dividing the party and abandoning his pledges. Left-winger Andy McDonald suggested the leader was not honouring “our commitment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s win over party rules can’t mask the tension simmering around Labour conference

Not quite Sir Keir Starmer’s Clause IV moment then. Almost 30 years ago Tony Blair asked his desperate party, after four successive general election defeats, to drop an article of socialist faith. There were ructions, but he got his way, and a bland series of 1990s soundbites replaced Edwardian phrase-making and Labour’s very aims and purposes were rewritten.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Old faces of New Labour in Keir Starmer’s inner circle

There are figures who worked for Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and others who have joined after spending years in careers outside Westminster politics. Yet as a collective, the team advising Keir Starmer ahead of the biggest test of his leadership is a new group acutely aware of the challenge it faces.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour conference: Wrong to say that only women have a cervix, says Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer has said that Labour MP Rosie Duffield was wrong to say that only women have a cervix.Ms Duffield has stayed away from Labour’s annual conference this week after receiving threats online from people who regard her comment as discriminatory.Today Sir Keir called for the debate to be conducted in a “respectful” way, while deputy leader Angela Rayner said she was “concerned” about the level of abuse directed at female MPs.But the party leader did not offer backing for Ms Duffield’s comments, which have angered trans rights campaigners who believe that people should be able to self-identify their...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy