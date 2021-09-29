Exclusive-UniCredit working with AMCO to offload risk on 11.8 billion euros of MPS loans -sources

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO