Leslie Jordan Will Headline the Ryman Auditorium With Lots of Special Guests

By Holly G
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 9 days ago
Leslie Jordan is headed to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and he’s bringing along some big-name friends. The actor, comedian and singer has announced Leslie Jordan and Friends: Company’s Comin’ to the Ryman, a one-night only event set for Nov. 30. Jordan's Ryman concert will feature songs from his recent gospel album,...

