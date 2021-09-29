OF. studio designs 'eco-wine lodges' as a series of scattered rammed earth volumes

Sony designers use sci-fi prototyping to depict ‘tokyo in 2050’. with ‘2050,’ ‘tokyo,’ and ‘romance’ as keywords that define the overarching theme, sony designers and science fiction writers held workshops to explore life, habitats, senses, and well-being in 2050 — and their creative effort resulted in a series of design prototypes and short science fiction stories. each design prototype presents an idea for a service or product that is relevant to the messaging of each theme. and although many of the proposed ideas (which include an AI therapist, a floating house, a scent mask and a life simulator service) seem very realistic, on its official website, sony makes sure to mention that all information is fiction and has no connection to the brand’s current products and services.

