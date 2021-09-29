OF. studio designs 'eco-wine lodges' as a series of scattered rammed earth volumes
Rammed earth lodges by OF. studio provide a unique experience. located in a valley of tupungato, argentina, ‘eco-wine lodges’ takes shape as a series of abstract scattered volumes, made out of rammed earth, connected by different long pathways. OF. studio sought to form a hotel for wine tourism with a highly sustainable imprint that aims to offer visitors a unique experience. the architects intended to keep a balance between introverted and extroverted experiences; an isolated yet intimate feeling when guests are inside the lodges and a very open and communal atmosphere when walking towards the paths.www.designboom.com
