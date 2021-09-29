CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

OF. studio designs 'eco-wine lodges' as a series of scattered rammed earth volumes

designboom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRammed earth lodges by OF. studio provide a unique experience. located in a valley of tupungato, argentina, ‘eco-wine lodges’ takes shape as a series of abstract scattered volumes, made out of rammed earth, connected by different long pathways. OF. studio sought to form a hotel for wine tourism with a highly sustainable imprint that aims to offer visitors a unique experience. the architects intended to keep a balance between introverted and extroverted experiences; an isolated yet intimate feeling when guests are inside the lodges and a very open and communal atmosphere when walking towards the paths.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

this house organized around a courtyard is designed for a dog lover

Located on a hill overlooking lake biwa, japan, ‘courtyard house at wani’ is a single-story residence designed for a dog lover who likes outdoor activities. all the rooms are organized around a courtyard, generating a polygonic-shaped cozy outdoor space with an introverted character. ‘we would be happy if a favorite...
HOME & GARDEN
creativeboom.com

Hey Studio turns the simple circle into an international design language

Designed by Hey Studio's lead designer Verònica Fuerte and designer Sebastián Londoño, the Thalby guide books needed to encompass its values. In this case, that meant catering to Thalby's status as a company with local collaborators in a variety of regions. Its name is even a reference to two great explorers, Wilfred Thesiger and Harry Saint John Philby, who were both deeply committed to the regions and people they encountered.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Studio Plastique: the world needs ‘sensible and empathic’ design

Brussels-based Studio Plastique was founded by Archibald Godts and Theresa Bastek, who met at Design Academy Eindhoven. ‘When we graduated, the idea that, as designers, we would potentially be contributing to filling the world with more unnecessary mass-produced stuff stripped of any character, meaning or grace, quite frankly horrified us,’ say the designers. ‘Instead, we found a common desire to address the many challenges our world is facing.’
DESIGN
designboom.com

gentle monster blends retail, exhibition & experimental spaces in haus shanghai

GENTLE MONSTER OPENS ITS SECOND ‘HAUS’ IN SHANGHAI. gentle monster continues to redefine the idea of conventional commercial spaces with their new store in shanghai. dubbed haus shanghai, the new vision encompasses more than a commercial experience by delivering a provocative cultural approach which continues with the brand’s evolution, blending retail, exhibition and experimentation spaces.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rammed Earth#Wine#Eco#Lodges#Designboom
designboom.com

a cluster of brickwork vaulting forms MAAN studio's house in damghan, iran

Iran-based practice MAAN studio begins the story of its ‘damghan house’ with its front door. the western entrance takes shape as a narrow and stretched brick-roofed corridor, which produces a screen between the public and the private — the street and the house. meandering through this enclosed space, the visitor...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

D Studio Goes All In on the Design Center Model—With a Few Upgrades

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Historical infrastructures aren’t often known for breeding innovative ideas. It’s a premise Design Holding Group hopes to change, as it unveils D Studio, a new retail concept that houses all of its brands—which include B&B Italia, Maxalto, Azucena, Arclinea, Flos, and Louis Poulsen—under one überstylish roof.
DESIGN
designboom.com

sony designers and science fiction writers envision floating habitats for tokyo in 2050

Sony designers use sci-fi prototyping to depict ‘tokyo in 2050’. with ‘2050,’ ‘tokyo,’ and ‘romance’ as keywords that define the overarching theme, sony designers and science fiction writers held workshops to explore life, habitats, senses, and well-being in 2050 — and their creative effort resulted in a series of design prototypes and short science fiction stories. each design prototype presents an idea for a service or product that is relevant to the messaging of each theme. and although many of the proposed ideas (which include an AI therapist, a floating house, a scent mask and a life simulator service) seem very realistic, on its official website, sony makes sure to mention that all information is fiction and has no connection to the brand’s current products and services.
DESIGN
designboom.com

bright yellow tones clad renovated fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo

Design studio moment has completed the renewal of ‘beaver’, a specialty fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo, japan. choosing bright yellow as the new signature color of the restaurant, the designers took over the creative direction of the entire project, from the logo, to the menu board graphics, and the staff uniform design. the new design brings out new possibilities and attractions, by focusing on beaver’s main feature, ‘frying everything’.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
ArchDaily

Studio Gang Designs 'Wind Proof' Penthouses for First Ever Project in Canada

Studio Gang has designed a honeycomb-shaped residential building, titled One Delisle that offers residents an all-year-round outdoor patio overlooking Toronto, Canada. The project is designed as a windbreaker inspired by a German beach chair known as the Strandkorb. The tower will include up to 47 floors, with each distinct penthouse spanning one-third or one-half of the 16-sided building, and will offer residents hotel-style amenities.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

zyva studio's 'snow bunny' interior hybridizes 2000's aesthetic with alice in wonderland

Zyva studio agency founder anthony authié unveils a new clothing store in paris, dubbed ‘snow bunny.’ the architect notes that the space is realized as if we were ‘in the head of the white rabbit from alice in wonderland.’ located in the 3rd arrondissement of the french capital, the snow bunny store celebrates vintage clothing from the 2000’s and integrates themes from the writings of lewis carroll. visitors are invited to step into an imaginary world, ‘discovering chimerical clothes.’
HOME & GARDEN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman: Hampton Designs Studio & Shop

October is here! Daylight is waning, leaves are turning different colors and the Halloween spirit is building. Sherman made a stop in Irvington, to Hampton Designs Studio and Shop to get some costume and decorative ideas for the holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
designboom.com

100 years of weaving stories: join designboom and odabashian on instagram live

Odabashian has been weaving stories since 1921. the finely crafted, bespoke rugs and tapestries of the miami-based company literally intertwine many fibers of history, culture and, of course, tales, each as unique as the fabric pieces themselves. crafters and materials, artisanal traditions and contemporary techniques, and artistic collaborations and one-off museum, residential and hotel commissions weave together to add even more strands to the brand. founded 100 years ago, it is not a surprise then that the fourth generation family business – one of the oldest rug makers in the americas – is such a beloved leader in the world of weavers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Studio Designer

Full Time, Fixed Term - available until the 31st of July 2025 in the first instance. Salary: The salary range will be £36,028 - £43,533 per annum, inclusive of London Allowance. Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose. London. The appointment will be on UCL Grade 7. The Institute for Innovation...
ENTERTAINMENT
designboom.com

roberto benito arquitecto experiments with concrete to imitate geological layers

Roberto benito arquitecto presents a residential work that expresses its search for a ‘textural architecture.’ located in córdoba, argentina, the house is defined by its exposed materials and naked, natural finishes. the team notes the significance of this material strategy in the expressiveness of the built space. the form of the house overall comprises a play of opaque and transparent elements. the perimeter sees thick, solid enclosures built of exposed concrete, cast in layers made up of different mixtures to give the appearance of earthen, geological layers.
DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air...
LIFESTYLE
designboom.com

concealment through reflection: 'the arc de triomphe, wrapped' at another glimpse

‘concealment through reflection’ by architectural photographer faruk pinjo is a series of images that responds to the viewing of art in the public space, at another glimpse. the focus is on the viewer experiencing art in its fullest beauty, but by concealing themselves with the use of reflections. ‘concealment of oneself’s urge to experience art through reflectivism’
PHOTOGRAPHY
designboom.com

urban artist le cyklop unleashes angry one-eyed LEGOs in the streets of france

Since 2014, artist le cyklop has been decorating the streets of france with bright yellow angry LEGOs. the french creative has visited different communes like pantin, colombes, and montreuil, transforming the bollards into playful and anthropomorphic urban sculptures, which borrow their artistic language from the famed building block brand. street...
DESIGN
designboom.com

bouroullec brothers design 'truss', a flexible yet elegant modular furniture system for emeco

Truss is a simple yet elegant furniture collection. ronan & erwan bouroullec designed for emeco the multifunctional ‘truss’ collection, a modular system of architectural furniture. the intersection of simplicity and functionality is what characterizes this comprehensive furniture series, which launched during neocon, in chicago on 4th october. bench outdoors. all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

roman vlasov's floating concept house emerges from coastal cliffs

Roman vlasov looks toward a rocky, coastal cliff to envision his concept 439 house. the dwelling marks a continued exploration of monumental interventions in a natural context. here, the architecture negotiates between the quiet stillness of the water and the towering, textural rocks. the house emerges from between the landforms, cantilevering out with exaggerated horizontality. it seems to float between the two elements, barely touching both the water and the land. the architect manages to introduce a monumental form into nature without disrupting it.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy