CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Besieged by seaweed, Caribbean scrambles to make use of the stuff

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUERTO MORELOS, Mexico (Reuters) – As the sun rises in Mexico’s Quintana Roo state, home to the white sandy beaches of Cancun and Tulum, Rear Admiral Alejandro Lopez Zenteno readies his sailors for another day of dragging rafts of brown seaweed to shore and out of view of cocktail-sipping tourists.

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers.The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent more than in the same month of 2019. By January 2020, the coronavirus pandemic cut pasenger numbers drastically, and only about 854,000 passengers used the airport in September 2020. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal...
WORLD
ktwb.com

Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery

(Reuters) – Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic – an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried...
WILDLIFE
TravelPulse

Bonaire, the Next 'It' Place in the Caribbean?

Off the coast of Venezuela, next to Aruba and Curacao sits the “b” in the ABC islands: Bonaire. The lesser-known of the three islands, Bonaire is full of surprises. Those who have heard of this Caribbean island know it primarily for its stellar scuba diving, and rightfully so. The coral reef here is just a few feet from the shoreline, which means you don’t need a boat to get to the epic scuba spots on the island. All you have to do is drive your truck to the shore, put your gear on, and walk right into a diver’s paradise.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaweed#Caribbean Sea#Jamaica#Water Pollution#Reuters#The Mexican Navy#Popuri
sailmagazine.com

The RORC Caribbean 600 is Back

With a start planned for February 21 in Antigua, the famed 600-mile Caribbean race is back. The course circumnavigates 11 Caribbean islands starting from English Harbour, Antigua, and heading north to St Maarten and south to Guadeloupe, passing Barbuda, Nevis, St Kitts, Saba and St Barth's along the way. Early registration has started, and a dozen countries are slated to be represented within this year's fleet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AFP

Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

Ancient Mexican artefacts recovered from abroad are among the archaeological treasures on display at an exhibition showcasing the country's cultural heritage 200 years after it won independence from Spain. Titled "The Greatness of Mexico," the exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology and another site showcases 1,500 rare pieces, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices. Almost half of them are on display in Mexico for the first time, having been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors. The exhibition demonstrates "who we Mexicans are," said Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who came to the exhibit.
MUSEUMS
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy