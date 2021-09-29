Third Edition of Historic Hatfield Now Available

The third edition of Historic Hatfield is now available for purchase. The book was originally published in 1971 by Bob Teeples. It includes black & white and color photos, and is divided into many sections detailing the history of Hatfield. Historic Hatfield costs $25 and can be purchased at The Mug, Deer View, or Dilly’s all in Hatfield, or at the Black River Falls Public Library Jackson County History Room. All proceeds go to the Hatfield Fire Department.