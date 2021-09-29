Evers, Democrats Introduce $24 Million Package For Ag Industry, Rural Communities
Governor Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers want to invest more than $24 million in agricultural industries, farm families and rural communities. The package introduced at the World Dairy Expo includes $20 million in grants to help connect Wisconsin food banks with producers to provide food to struggling families. $2.6 million would be used to create a ‘Meat Talent Development Program’ which will award grants to students enrolled in a Wisconsin meat processing educational or training program. There’s also funding to market Wisconsin-made products, for the Farm-to-School program, and to create a Regional Farmer Mental Health Program.wwisradio.com
