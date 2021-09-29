CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Feds Give $111 Million Toward Wetlands

fishgame.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of the Interior today announced that $34 million in grants has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which will provide the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore 177,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 20 states. The grants, made through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), will be matched by $74 million in partner funds.

fishgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

$111 Million in Funding Announced for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Interior announced that $34 million in grants has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which will provide the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to help conserve or restore 177,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 20 states. The grants, made through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), will be matched by $74 million in partner funds.
POLITICS
KLFY.com

Sen. Kennedy announces $2 million to support wetlands and birds

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced two million dollars in funding to support wetland conservation and bird populations in southeast Louisiana. “I am pleased to see these resources flow into in Southeast Louisiana and Vermilion Parish to support bird habitats,” Kennedy said in a press release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
John Boozman
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Wetlands#North American#Nawca
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

VA Dem gov nominee McAuliffe refuses to reject endorsement from group that supports defunding the police

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is facing criticism for not completely rejecting an endorsement from a group that advocates defunding the police. "Terry McAuliffe refuses to reject the endorsement he received from a radical ‘defund the police’ group, New Virginia Majority," McAuliffe’s Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, posted on Twitter along with a clip of McAuliffe from a recent television interview. "He said he's proud of it! Unbelievable."
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy