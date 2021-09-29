Amberjack: Hold on Tight!

Amberjack have a well-deserved reputation for pulling like your line was attacked to a Mack truck, and earn the nickname “reef donkeys.” In fact, few fish fight as hard as jacks. They also have a less-than-stellar reputation as a food fish, which is also well-deserved. With meat much like that of their cousin the bluefish, once an amberjack gets much beyond 30 inches the meat tends to be strong in flavor and mushy if frozen, and worms are often found in them as well. Some people will soak the meat in milk after cutting the worms out, and disagree with the low food value assessment. But in general keeper-sized fish usually aren’t a favorite of those in search of their next meal. Any way you cut it, however, these beasts are still well worth pursuing as a sport fish..