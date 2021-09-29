CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conserving Juvenile Tarpon Habitat

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s coastal shorelines are changing daily with development, nutrient runoff and altered waterflows, impacting sensitive tarpon nursery habitats. Juvenile tarpon (12” and under) rely on tidal mangrove creeks and other backcountry habitats that are not sufficiently protected. To prevent the further decline of Florida’s tarpon fishery, a major driver of the state’s $9.2 billion recreational saltwater fishery, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) has worked extensively to identify the most important juvenile tarpon habitat for resource managers to prioritize for protection and conservation.

