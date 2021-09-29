Biz ‘Bites:’ New remote IDL offices, a virtual tour and more money for schools

Challis and Wieppe are the two newest communities to be added to the Idaho Department of Labor’s roster of remote service delivery locations, effective Oct. 4, the department announced in a recent press release, and the Orofino and Salmon offices will also transition to remote service delivery sites that day. The Orofino and Salmon physical offices will officially close Sept. 27. The new Challis and Wieppe offices ill increase the number of rural Idaho communities receiving direct access to the department’s employment services to 50, the announcement stated.