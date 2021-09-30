Police Find SUV Wanted In Dorchester Hit-And-Run That Left Boy Pinned Underneath Parked Car

BOSTON (CBS) – Police say they have found the SUV that was involved in a hit and run Wednesday morning. A boy ended up pinned underneath a parked car when he was struck in Dorchester.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Columbia Road at Intervale Street while dozens of children were making their way to a nearby school.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Boston Police used surveillance video to track down a damaged white GMC SUV that is believed to have been involved. Boston Police said they located the vehicle Wednesday night and the investigation is ongoing.

A woman who lives nearby said impact from the collision left the boy pinned underneath her car, which was parked on the corner.

“The car hit the baby so hard that it pushed him under my car and he was stuck,” said the woman, who asked to only be identified as Brandy. “We didn’t know what to do. He was underneath where the exhaust was so I didn’t want to move it. They were able to nudge him from underneath the car until the fire department got here.”

The woman estimated the boy was around 10 years old. She said he was in pain. It wasn’t clear if he was trying to cross the street or was standing near the sidewalk.

Nichola Montaque was coming outside when the boy was hit. She helped a group of Good Samaritans remove the boy from underneath the car.

“The car that hit him was going so fast it just kept going. It didn’t stop,” said Montaque, who said her children saw the incident play out.

Brandy said the intersection is dangerous.

“It’s crazy. The school is right there. The intersection nobody stops at. Something needs to be done,” she said. “I hope he’s ok. I hope the person gets caught. I don’t understand how you can just hit a child like that and leave. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”