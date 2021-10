Deegan started from the 26th spot for her first NCWTS start at Talladega. On lap 14, the Monster Energy driver was in the 18th spot and reported her F-150 was feeling loose. She closed out the first stage in the 22nd position. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. called Deegan down pit road during the break for fuel and an adjustment to tighten up her No. 1 truck.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO