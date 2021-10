GBP to remain sensitive to domestic data on the back of policy tightening expectations. EUR/GBP is edging higher this morning after finding renewed support at 0.85. Wednesday’s candlestick offers the potential for a bullish reversal after a week of declines following the bullish breakout last week. The moves have been fully reversed and the pair is at risk of falling back within a tight range before the next move happens. The test will be whether EUR/GBP can claim a daily close above 0.8525, Wednesday’s high, and a key area of confluence in recent weeks. If so, momentum could pick up towards 0.8550 over the coming days, whilst a pullback before today’s close is a pretty bearish signal going forward.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO