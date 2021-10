MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple shots were fired into a car during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 485 Tuesday morning, Matthews Police said. The Matthews Police Department was called to a reported shooting on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road just after 7 a.m. The victim told police he was driving on the outer loop at the Stallings Road Bridge when a person in a gray sedan fired several shots into his vehicle. The gray sedan then sped away from the scene.

