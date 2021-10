Publisher NIS America has released a new trailer for The Caligula Effect 2 introducing the game’s characters. χ – Like Regret, χ is a virtuadoll, but that’s where their similarities end. χ is the antithesis of Regret, and vehemently endeavors to destroy Redo, the false world. However, because she lacks the power to do so on her own, she relies on a citizen of Redo whose memories are returning, otherwise known as the Protagonist. Since χ is merely a prototype, her understanding of humankind is rudimentary at best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO