CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lathrop, CA

River Islands gets the nod for more schools, parks and lakes

By Bang Staff And Correspondents
Silicon Valley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot happening at River Islands in Lathrop this fall, including preview showings and grand openings of a number of new-home neighborhoods. Given the popularity of the master-planned community, there are always new neighborhoods in the design and building phases as other successful neighborhoods are completed. The result is that River Islands today offers home designs from award-winning architectural firms, built by some of the state’s best homebuilders, priced from the mid-$500,000s to well over $800,000.

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lathrop, CA
Government
City
Lathrop, CA
Local
California Government
City
Balboa Peninsula, CA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#13 Lakes#San Joaquin River#Restaurants#Islanders Field#Kiper Homes#Signature Homes
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy