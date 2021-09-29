CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex Nurse’s Murder Trial Underway

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited trial began today for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing multiple patients. The state charged 37-year-old William Davis with capital murder of numerous people related to his time working at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. Davis entered a not guilty plea to the charges. The prosecution then showed pictures of the four people Davis allegedly killed. The defense attorney said he doubted that evidence would show there was foul play.

