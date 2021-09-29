Teen Charged With Murdering Newborn Son

Carrollton Police arrested a 17-year-old for murdering his son. Investigators say Caleb Brown and the baby’s mother took the three-week-old to the ER when the mother noticed bruising on the boy’s body. He was transferred to another hospital and later died. They are holding Brown on a $2 million bond in the Denton County Jail. Police say Brown was angry with the baby’s mother and did not want to pay child support. Brown was a student at the Lewisville Learning Center.