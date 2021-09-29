CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Creep’ admits to shooting, killing man in Mississippi woods while high on drugs

By Magnolia State Live
 9 days ago
A Mississippi man admitted that he was high on drugs when he shot and killed a man in 2016 after they went into the woods to shoot guns.

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the name “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Jeremy Fountain.

Bourgeois was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended, leaving 30 years to serve and an additional five years of post-release supervision.

Fountain’s body was found off Chesapeake Street in the Shoreline Park community on July 11, 2016, ten days after he had been reported as missing.

Investigators identified Bourgeois as a suspect. During the investigation, another suspect identified Bourgeois as having shot Fountain and asked him and a juvenile to help clean up the crime scene.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s office, during the plea hearing, Bourgeois said, “we went into the woods to shoot guns. I pointed the gun at him and shot him. I didn’t mean to kill him. I was high on drugs. I want to apologize to the family. I am really sorry.”

Bourgeois’ sentence will run concurrently with a Louisiana sentence he is already serving.

Magnolia State Live

