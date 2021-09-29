CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-UniCredit working with AMCO to offload risk on 11.8 billion euros of MPS loans -sources

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit is working on a scheme to offload risks on 11.8 billion euros ($14 billion) of Monte dei Paschi loans deemed in danger of turning sour as it discusses a possible acquisition of the state-owned rival, three sources close to the matter said. UniCredit agreed to...

#Unicredit#Italy#Siena#Tuscany#Dei#Amco#Mps#Milan#Reuters#Treasury#Monte
