Relatives of French sailors who mysteriously drowned off the English coast nearly two decades ago, on Friday urged France's foreign minister to reveal all he knows about the incident. "The trial that is being held in London may be the last chance for the victims to get to the truth," lawyers for the relatives said in a letter to France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian, adding that the families "wouldn't understand if you continue to cover up what you said you knew about this case".

U.K. ・ 7 HOURS AGO