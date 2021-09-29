CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Volkswagen cuts working hours at German site until mid-October

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen, which is suffering from an ongoing shortage of automotive chips, will cut working hours at its main German factory in Wolfsburg until the middle of October, it said on Wednesday. The shortened working hours affect the first two weeks of October, the company said, adding that...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Chip crisis hits Stellantis’ Italy output more than COVID did, union says

MILAN (Reuters) – The impact from a global semiconductor shortage on Stellantis’ Italian car production this year will be worse and longer-lasting than the damage to output caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Italy’s FIM-CISL union said on Friday. A global microchip shortage is pushing automakers to slow down...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Exclusive-Northvolt plots EV battery grab with $750 million Swedish lab plan

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Northvolt plans to invest $750 million expanding its laboratory facility in Sweden, a top executive said, to meet soaring demand for lithium-ion batteries as carmakers go electric. As it aims to take on major Asian players such as CATL and LG Chem, Northvolt said it would set...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

German utility Uniper prepares job cuts – sources

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) – German utility Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland’s Fortum, is planning far-reaching cut jobs, two people familiar with the matter said, adding that staff was currently being informed about the move. A labour source said that the cuts, which are expected to impact the energy firm’s engineering...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Frankfurt#German#Reuters
ktwb.com

German industrial production slumps on supply chain disruption

BERLIN (Reuters) -German industrial output dropped by far more than expected in August due to supply chain disruptions that are holding back growth in Europe’s biggest economy and hitting the auto sector particularly hard, official data showed on Thursday. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 4.0% on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pendragon and Motorpoint offer profit cheer despite car supply woes

Car retailers Pendragon and Motorpoint have become the latest in the sector to deliver profit cheer as surging vehicle prices offset supply challenges.Pendragon shares jumped 6% and Motorpoint lifted 4% as the two firms said new and used car values are helping to mitigate the impact of global chip shortages on the new car market.Pendragon increased its 2021 profit outlook to around £70 million from the £55 million to £60 million previously guided, while Motorpoint’s half-year update showed pre-tax profits rose over 30% to more than £13 million in the six months to September 30.It comes after fellow car dealerships...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Nvidia offers EU concessions over Arm buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm , a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
ktwb.com

GM’s ambitious agenda to show investors it can out-Tesla Tesla

(Reuters) -General Motors Co laid out an ambitious agenda on Wednesday aimed at convincing investors it is refashioning itself into a more profitable, software-driven company that will challenge Tesla for electric vehicle leadership by 2030. Among the initiatives, GM:. * Outlined a new “dual platform” strategy for Ultium-branded electric vehicle...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Tesla's German Landing Will Fuel Competition - Volkswagen CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin,...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Factbox-Russian companies prepare for new IPO surge

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A post-pandemic economic recovery and a stock market surge to record highs are fuelling a pick up in listings in Russia following a barren few years. Russian IT company Softline on Oct. 7 became the latest firm to confirm its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange in October 2021.
BUSINESS
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. The world's biggest smartphone maker said it expected its operating profits to reach around 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion) in a regulatory filing, up 27.9 percent year-on-year. The company is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th largest economy. The conglomerate's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the country's gross domestic product.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Facebook: global tax deal could mean us paying more tax

(Reuters) – An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world’s largest digital social network said on Friday. “Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Brazil miner Vale says spin-off of base metals unit no longer planned

(Reuters) – The chief executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday the company has stopped looking into a spin-off for its base metal division, a longstanding plan of the company. “We are not talking about a spin off yet. The problem here is the size of...
INDUSTRY
ktwb.com

French antitrust chief de Silva to leave watchdog on Oct. 13

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva will end her five-year mandate as head of the competition watchdog on Oct. 13, she said on Twitter earlier this week. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed de Silva’s departure, which comes as the watchdog is due to make a ruling...
BUSINESS
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy