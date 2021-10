BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swimming and diving teams defeated Indian River State in the Owls' season opener on Friday afternoon. Despite a 30 minute weather delay, the men's and women's teams put up impressive performances in the first meet of the season against the 2021 NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Champions on both the men's and women's side. The FAU women beat the Pioneers for the fourth consecutive time, 187-113. The men defeated IRSC 156-143, marking the second time in a row they have taken down the NJCAA powerhouse.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO