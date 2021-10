Mercedes-Benz appears to have overestimated at least one of its new all-electric EQS’s abilities. The German luxury marque’s new electric flagship has received a 350-mile range rating from the Environmental Protection Agency (h/t Inside EVs). That’s both good news and bad: While the rating makes the car one of the longer-range EVs on the market, it misses the company’s own estimates by about 50 miles. With the lower-than-expected pricing for the EQS announced last month, it was only a matter of time before the car’s EPA range estimate was revealed. The EPA gave the single-motor model of the sedan, the EQS 450+,...

