City of Victoria Is Breaking Records for Street Repair Projects
This might be the most anticipated civic alert Victorians have read in a while!. "Public Works prepares for a record-breaking year of street projects." After endless hours of meetings, calculations, budgets, number crunching, planning, more planning, and more meetings, the City of Victoria has just released their latest civic alert announcing that the City of Victoria's 2022 fiscal budget includes record-breaking repairs for streets in the community.kixs.com
Comments / 2