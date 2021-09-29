Van Nuys California-based Valley Relics Museum lands deal for San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Mythology
Valley Relics Museum lands deal for San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Mythology. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Valley Relics Museum of Van Nuys, California, has acquired a collection of 3,000 advertising characters once housed in the galleries of the Museum of Modern Mythology in San Francisco, founder Tommy Gelinas announced today.massachusettsnewswire.com
