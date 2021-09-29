CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Van Nuys California-based Valley Relics Museum lands deal for San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Mythology

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Relics Museum lands deal for San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Mythology. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Valley Relics Museum of Van Nuys, California, has acquired a collection of 3,000 advertising characters once housed in the galleries of the Museum of Modern Mythology in San Francisco, founder Tommy Gelinas announced today.

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

San Francisco's Must-See Museums

World-class aquariums, interactive science exhibits and some of the country’s most diverse art collections make San Francisco’s museums a must for any visitor. But it’s not just the collections that are magnificent; there’s also critically acclaimed architecture and some of the most breathtaking vistas in the city that make San Francisco’s museums worth the visit. Be sure to see some of the following extraordinary museums now that the arts are open in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco's new Sistine Chapel exhibit is a religious experience. But is it museum-quality?

The first thing you see inside the new art exhibit at Saint Mary’s Cathedral is a very inebriated biblical figure. Titled “The Drunkenness of Noah,” this fresco is the introductory panel of Michelangelo’s masterpiece he painstakingly painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome. It depicts Noah naked and asleep after drinking too much wine, while his sons mock him for his indulgence. The scene is recreated at a true-to-life scale to the original, printed on fabric that’s been draped on panels arranged throughout a large multi-purpose room inside the Cathedral of St Mary of the Assumption on Gough Street. But instead of 68 feet in the air, the panels are displayed just 10 feet from the ground, giving a much more detailed view of the artwork.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the San Francisco Cable Car Museum

Cable cars are an icon of San Francisco, having been invented in the city by Andrew Smith Hallidie in 1873. As well as hopping onto a carriage to explore different neighborhoods, you’ll be able to find out more about their fascinating history at the free Cable Car Museum. Book your stay nearby with Culture Trip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
capitalandmain.com

San Francisco-Based Veritas Investments Accused of Harassing Renters

As actress and opera singer Janice Lynde returned to her West Hollywood apartment after back-to-back lung surgeries, construction in her building was shaking her rent controlled unit so vigorously that pictures jumped from walls, statues toppled and lost their limbs, and crystal and china shattered inside her cupboards. Lynde’s new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Maltin
Person
Jack Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Van Nuys#Relics#Advertising#The Valley Relics Museum#Loma Prieta
Only In Northern California

The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop

Westport is a tiny hamlet located right along California State Route 1. The coastal community is unincorporated with a population of just 60 residents, so you may be tempted to pass right through if you find yourself traveling in the area. However, we would strongly advise you not to overlook this wonderful little town on […] The post The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop appeared first on Only In Your State.
WESTPORT, CA
CBS New York

New York City Couple Recounts Pleasant Interaction With Missing Flemington, N.J. Woman Lauren Cho In California

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman has been missing for 99 days. Lauren Cho suddenly vanished after a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend to chase her dreams of becoming a chef. CBS2’s Cory James has been following this story and on Tuesday spoke with a local couple who said they met the missing woman days before she disappeared. That New York City couple he spoke with did not want to reveal their identities, but told him they met Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California. They described it as a compound for aspiring artists and a place where...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yoursun.com

The new Academy Museum has landed — and it's out of this world

LOS ANGELES — It looms in the distance behind the baby mammoth that cries for its mother at the La Brea Tar Pits. It rises behind “Levitated Mass,” Michael Heizer’s massive rock sculpture at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It materializes like a futurist zeppelin between rows of quaint Spanish Revival homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Idaho State Journal

Sun Valley Museum of Art offers Open Studio sessions

HAILEY — Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is pleased to host a series of Open Studio sessions once again for fall 2021. First offered in 2015, the museum’s figure-drawing sessions are perennially popular with the community. The fall 2021 Open Studio sessions again have two different class styles. The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, with assistance from instructor Bob Dix. The second and third classes will be held without instruction from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 17. All three sessions will be held at SVMoA’s Hailey classroom.
SUN VALLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy