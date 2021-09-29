CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backuptrans Announces Updated Software to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to Apple iPhone 13

By Terry Windall
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.

