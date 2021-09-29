NEW BOOK from author S. K. Kruse ‘Tales From the Liminal’

MADISON, Wis. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — After getting a degree in English from UW-Madison and debuting her fiction in The Onion, author S. K. Kruse found herself on a twenty-five-year sabbatical to raise eleven children, while also managing a non-profit and writing a rock opera in her spare time. Now down to the last three teenagers, Kruse has spent the last five years gestating two novels and a brood of short stories, fifteen of which appear in her first published book, “Tales From the Liminal” (ISBN 978-1944521158, Deuxmers), available for sale on Amazon on October 12, 2021.