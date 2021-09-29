CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

See Your Shadow Songwriting and MTS Management Group among winners at 14th Prayze Factor Awards

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 9 days ago

The Pittsburgh-based PR firm, management company and record label wins 3. See Your Shadow named Best Alternative Gospel Group at the Atlanta-based awards. PITTSBURGH, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — On Saturday, September 19, 2021 the winners for the 14th Prayze Factor Awards were announced. MTS Management Group is proud that they, along with their client, See Your Shadow Songwriting, were selected among the winners. See Your Shadow, headed by Michael Coleman, was named Best Alternative Gospel Group for their single, “I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello.”

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Honored in 2021 HousingWire Vanguard Awards

DENVER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program. Gauthier was recognized...
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Cardinal du Four, 21 Rebellion has partnered with international businessman, Kofi Nartey, as its first brand ambassador

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion, a flagship spirit for the Armagnac world and the modern connoisseur’s answer to Cognac, has partnered with international businessman, Kofi Nartey, as its first brand ambassador. After hosting several successful events together, the Armagnac maker and the Beverly Hills based real estate broker saw the alignment and knew a partnership was inevitable.
BUSINESS
MPNnow

Friends of Ganondagan, Strong Museum among groups awarded grants by Humanities New York

120 New York cultural nonprofits that have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic received $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding. In the Finger Lakes region, Friends of Ganondagan was one of the recipients of a HNY grant. Other recipients included Genesee Country Village and Museum, The Strong Museum of Play, The National Women's Hall of Fame and the Rochester Oratorio Society.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Smartphone App#Christian Music#Mts Management Group#Pr Marketing Company#Pgn#Roku#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Ios Android Mobile Apps#The Dance Club
massachusettsnewswire.com

Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin was selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards. The annual awards program recognizes leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries who have made a tangible impact on the housing economy by generating cutting-edge initiatives, products and services.
ECONOMY
thebrag.com

2016 winner Gretta Ray talks Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Comp

The 2021 edition of the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has just had its deadline extended to October 22nd, and with official music credit gurus Jaxsta hopping on board as sponsors, former winner Gretta Ray chatted with them about her journey with the competition from the beginning, and all the way to stardom.
MUSIC
laloyolan.com

Meet the winners of Mane's Singer-Songwriter Contest

On Sept. 20, Mane Entertainment hosted a singer-songwriter competition that would give contestants a chance to be the opener for Aminé at Fallapalooza. Although many talented artists brought their songs to The Living Room, only three winners could be awarded. Second and third place winners were rewarded with $50 Amazon gift cards, and the first place winner was rewarded with the coveted prize of performing in front of the LMU student body at Fallapalooza, which will take place Sunday, Oct. 3.
MUSIC
IBTimes

AFP Among Winners Of Covering Climate Now Awards

Covering Climate Now, a global media project devoted to reporting on global warming, on Wednesday honored Agence France-Presse among the winners of its first journalism award. "The awards celebrate work that sets a standard of excellence for journalists everywhere to emulate as newsrooms increase their coverage of the climate story," the consortium of over 400 media outlets said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Music
MyChesCo

Management and Strategy Institute Announces October Winners of Continuous Improvement Award

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Management and Strategy Institute (MSIcertified.com) is pleased to announce the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra wins third place award in The American Prize Competition for the Performing Arts

LOWELL, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra has been awarded third place in The American Prize Competition for the Performing Arts. The orchestra was recognized for their performances in its inaugural season, in a division that appraises professional orchestras around the United States. The American Prize National Nonprofit...
LOWELL, MA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Mark Mackey of IDS Inc. Named a 2021 MPA Housing Industry Icon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that vice president and general manager Mark Mackey has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Inaugural Housing Industry Icon List. MPA’s Housing Industry Icons are visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the industry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Free Press

Ray Parker Jr., Boblo documentaries among winners of 2021 Freep Film Festival awards

The Freep Film Festival announced on Thursday the award winners from its 2021 festival, including nearly $3,000 in prizes. The eighth annual festival concluded Sunday following five days of in-person screenings, at-home-streaming film availability, educational events and more. All award selections were made by the festival's programming team, except the...
MOVIES
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Galway Holdings announced its investment in MAI Capital Management has officially closed

Wealth Management Expansion Will Continue with MAI as Galway Platform. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”) has officially closed. Retaining the MAI Capital Management name, the firm now operates as a part of the Galway Companies. MAI’s financial and wealth management services will complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well as other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Fintech innovator, Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding for Mortgage Lenders

New functionality radically drives efficiency in supporting mortgage specified pool trading. PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology.
ECONOMY
massachusettsnewswire.com

AI E-commerce Innovator Fanplayr Says Online Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for Holidays

Anonymized user identification will allow businesses to overcome data challenges caused by tracking changes in 2021. PALO ALTO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Fanplayr, the global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, including a patent for Segmentation as a Service, urges businesses to prepare now for tech changes that will impact holiday sales during this pivotal year particularly with Deloitte forecasting an 11 to 15% increase in 2021 holiday e-commerce sales.
INTERNET
GoldDerby

Best BTS songs, ranked: Counting down their 21 greatest hits from ‘No More Dream’ to ‘My Universe’

Boy bands have a long, storied history in pop culture, but the success of Korean septet BTS has been historic, helping K-pop spread across the globe in the 2010s and 2020s. But what are their best songs to date? See how we rank their top 20 hits thus far, and let us know what you think of our rankings in the comments below. 21. “Not Today” (2017) 20. “Dope” (2015) 19. “Run” (2015) 18. “Idol” (2018) 17. “Mic Drop” (2017) 16. “I Need U” (2015) 15. “No More Dream” (2013) 14. “Permission to Dance” (2021) 13. “Fake Love” (2018) 12. “My Universe” with Coldplay (2021) 11. “DNA” (2017) 10. “Boy with Luv”...
THEATER & DANCE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Women’s Travel Group Rebrands to Her Adventures as They Continue to Make Travel Accessible

Women’s Travel Group Rebrands to Her Adventures as They Continue to Make Travel Accessible with Facebook’s Support. CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Girls Who Travel, a popular women’s travel group with over 81,000 members from over 100 countries, has undergone a rebranding. The popular group will now operate under the name Her Adventures. This change comes after Facebook recently selected the platform for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy