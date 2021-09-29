See Your Shadow Songwriting and MTS Management Group among winners at 14th Prayze Factor Awards

On Sept. 20, Mane Entertainment hosted a singer-songwriter competition that would give contestants a chance to be the opener for Aminé at Fallapalooza. Although many talented artists brought their songs to The Living Room, only three winners could be awarded. Second and third place winners were rewarded with $50 Amazon gift cards, and the first place winner was rewarded with the coveted prize of performing in front of the LMU student body at Fallapalooza, which will take place Sunday, Oct. 3.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO