See Your Shadow Songwriting and MTS Management Group among winners at 14th Prayze Factor Awards
The Pittsburgh-based PR firm, management company and record label wins 3. See Your Shadow named Best Alternative Gospel Group at the Atlanta-based awards. PITTSBURGH, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — On Saturday, September 19, 2021 the winners for the 14th Prayze Factor Awards were announced. MTS Management Group is proud that they, along with their client, See Your Shadow Songwriting, were selected among the winners. See Your Shadow, headed by Michael Coleman, was named Best Alternative Gospel Group for their single, “I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello.”massachusettsnewswire.com
