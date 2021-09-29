CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldex recognized as hottest new DEX on Solana for H2 2021

CoinTelegraph
Cover picture for the articleSoldex continues to be recognized by the crypto thought leaders and the Solana community as one of the hottest newcomers to the Solana ecosystem in the second half of 2021. Crypto research agency organization Gems Radar has selected the top projects on Solana across decentralized exchanges (DEXs), launchpads, nonfungible token (NFT) collections, NFT marketplaces and gaming and we are proud to announce that Soldex was the exclusive selection for DEXs on Solana, demonstrating how the team has extended the earlier leadership of this key vertical with Solana’s native token SOLX token, building the mission’s critical infrastructure to help Solana become the layer-one platform of choice.

