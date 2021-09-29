CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darla Stapleton And Rachel Wiles

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassionate and dedicated to providing not only the finest pieces of jewelry but also a superb customer experience, Darla Stapleton operates D-Flawless Jewelers with her entire heart. With almost 30 years of experience in the jewelry business, Darla set out to leave her own mark on the industry, thus D-Flawless came to be. Due to Darla’s hard work, determination, personal relationships with her clientele and support from her staff member Rachel Wiles, D-Flawless has thrived despite the ever-changing pandemic. Darla ensures every visit to her store will leave with a smile and beautiful pieces of jewelry.

