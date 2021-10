It’s crazy to think that a bird that first appeared in 1970 has become an incredibly popular Disney Park icon. Yes, we’re talking about Orange Bird of course! Orange Bird was created as a Disney character in 1969 with an official debut in 1970 as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission. An agreement was made between Florida Citrus Commission and Disney that Orange Bird would be created in exchange for Florida Citrus Commission sponsoring the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction and Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom Park. The animated orange canary didn’t seem to be extremely popular at first, but fast-forward to today and Orange Bird is one of the trendiest Disney characters around!

