iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.

dallassun.com

Light Reading Announces 2021 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards 2021. Winners included industry giants such as Juniper, Amdocs, NEC and Deutsche Telekom, and smaller but equally important specialist companies, such as Keysight Technologies, American Tower, Federated Wireless and Open Systems.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Bullitt Group wins Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

Bullitt Group has won the Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021. Ruggedised devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets or 2-in-1s, are essential productivity tools in many industries. They’re designed to protect and connect field workers and withstand everything thrown at them, whether on a construction site or in a harsh environment.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Honest Brand Reviews Nominated as a Best New Publisher for the 2021 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards

After a record growth year, Honest Brand Reviews Is Nominated for Best New Publisher at the 2021 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards. Honest Brand Reviews is excited to announce that it has been nominated as a finalist in the Best New Publisher category for the 2021 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards. This award is given to new publishers that have achieved tremendous growth in the Rakuten Advertising network.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Ajay Bam Helps Brands/Retailers Grow by Leveraging Fan Video Content with Vyrill

Entrepreneur Ajay Bam says his company, Vyrill, helps brands and retailers increase revenue and find new customers by leveraging authentic fan video content like reviews, unboxing videos, how-to videos, and more. A product management professional and self-described innovator with 15+ years of experience in startups, web/mobile marketing, payments and e-commerce, Bam talks with us about the Vyrill story.
RETAIL
dallassun.com

India, Croatia to collaborate for academic research in traditional medicine systems

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Paving the way for academic collaboration in India's traditional medicine systems, especially in the field of Ayurveda, the Ministry of Ayush on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Croatia on Wednesday. A Ministry of AYUSH release stated the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Gungnir Drills 5.61% Nickel over 0.85 metres and 33.15 metres Grading 0.98% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Lappvattnet is located approximately one hour south of the major industrial centres of Boliden and Skelleftea where mining and smelting are well established and where a new battery manufacturing plant is under construction. Today's results are assays are for the remainder of hole LAP21-05 and hole LAP21-06.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
dallassun.com

80 Billion View Larva (Aniverse) Lists on the World Largest NFT Marketplace

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aniverse has listed its exclusive NFTs on the biggest NFT marketplace recently. Being aired in 196 countries, Larva has just reached 80 billion views. Aniverse will exclusively list 20 Larva NFTs on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Aniverse, which drew attention...
YOUTUBE
dallassun.com

NFT marketplace nOFTEN to associate with leading celebrities, artists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): nOFTEN, the hottest NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace in town, has gotten off to a dream start. Within just months of its launch, nOFTEN is close to bringing on board some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry and is also set to tie up with more celebrities and artists as it seeks to transform the way NFTs are created, bought, and sold in India.
MUSIC
dallassun.com

Syngoi, a New Company for Synthetic DNA Production

Columbus Venture Partners creates a new company in Bizkaia for synthetic DNA production: Syngoi Technologies. MADRID and VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Today Columbus Venture Partners announces the creation of Syngoi Technologies, a biotechnology company engaged in the production of synthetic DNA through a new enzymatic process, owned by the company, that addresses the needs of advanced therapies where DNA is the fundamental starting material. This is the case of gene therapy and mRNA-based vaccines, emerging therapeutic strategies where manufacturing is an important bottleneck.
COLUMBUS, OH
dallassun.com

World records are not only made in OLYMPICS, but in healthcare/ Joint replacements too

New Delhi, [India], October 8, (ANI/Mediawire): "THE TRUST AND FAITH IN PATIENTS TO SET ALLEVIATE THEIR PAIN AND MOTIVATION CAN HELP CREATE EXCEPTIONAL MILESTONES' says Dr Manuj Wadhwa ChairmanExecutive Director at ELITE Institutes of OrthopaedicsJoint Replacements, Chandigarh who having done 477 JOINT REPLACEMENTS in September 2021, has crossed his own Global Milestone of "Highest Number of Joint Replacements in a Month- Single Surgeon Series" and created a new benchmark.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Daniel Barrett Aims to Provide Investors With a Safe and Convenient Place to Invest

Daniel Barrett says he wants to give investors a local place where they can go and physically acquire the metal rather than doing it in a faceless online environment. "Having a certain small percentage of your portfolio or all of your investable assets in physical gold makes a lot of sense,' Barrett says, citing the complex array of geopolitical and economic undercurrents swirling around in the world every day.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

BSCWIN Bulls Announces the Launch of the Most Bullish NFT Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Recently, BSCWIN Bulls has announced the Launch of Its NFT community. BSCWIN is a revolutionary cross-chain ecosystem that hosts the most advanced community driven decentralized predicting game and DAO. It consists of a community of 2000 NFT Bulls residing on the Ethereum blockchain network. BSCWIN offers the most sustainable and fully decentralized predicting game and a NFT DAO that aims to secure financial freedom to its members - The BSCWIN Bulls.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Jackpot Digital's Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date of the Spinout

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Further to the Company's news release dated September 16th, 2021, Jackpot is pleased to report that it has received the final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the spinout of its online gaming assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ('Yo Eleven') by a plan of arrangement pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the 'Spinout').
GAMBLING
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
dallassun.com

Dan Desko Stresses the Importance of the Human Side of Cybersecurity

For Dan Desko, cybersecurity is personal. He believes data security and privacy are basic human rights; that's why he built Echelon Risk + Cyber. Listen to the full interview of Dan Desko only on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast. "I grew up in Pittsburgh, a blue-collar town, and my family was...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

Nominate Your Brand for a Prestigious Award

As we head into Q4, finance and fintech brands prepare for stellar expos and industry awards. The Finance Magnates London Summit running 16-17 November 2021, is one of the most revered in the sector. As well as being a meeting place for industry thought leaders, the event will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands.
BUSINESS

