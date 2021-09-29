iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.www.dallassun.com
