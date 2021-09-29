CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariva's ARV Coins Supercharge Tourism Industry with Blockchain Instruments

Cover picture for the articleAriva Digital, a one-stop ecosystem that addresses the integration of decentralized tools into the tourism segment, unveils its novel stack of solutions for various use cases. Launched in Q3, 2021, Ariva Digital (https://ariva.digital/ ) is a platform for the holistic integration of blockchain-based tools into travel-focused business processes. Introduced by Ariva Co., this stack of products is designed to address all major bottlenecks in the tourism industry and real-world blockchain adoption as a whole.

