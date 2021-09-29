TIM likely to control 45% of Italy’s cloud hub
TIM and a handful of partners have presented a proposal for the establishment of Italy’s proposed cloud hub to the government. Should they prove successful – and final confirmation of that could be a few months away – the Italian telecoms incumbent will hold a 45% stake in a new company, a public-private partnership, set up to build cloud platforms and infrastructure, and provide related services, as part of the country’s bid for cloud autonomy.telecoms.com
