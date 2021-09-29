CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TIM likely to control 45% of Italy’s cloud hub

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIM and a handful of partners have presented a proposal for the establishment of Italy’s proposed cloud hub to the government. Should they prove successful – and final confirmation of that could be a few months away – the Italian telecoms incumbent will hold a 45% stake in a new company, a public-private partnership, set up to build cloud platforms and infrastructure, and provide related services, as part of the country’s bid for cloud autonomy.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Telecom Italia to partner with Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) and its unit Noovle have signed a partnership with business software maker Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy, the three companies said in a joint statement on Friday. Under the partnership, the firms will offer services to enterprises and public entities to implement...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Oracle, Noovle, TIM team on multicloud services in Italy

Under a plan to offer multicloud services for enterprises and public sector organisations in Italy, Oracle, Telecom Italia (TIM) and Noovle, TIM Group’s cloud company, have signed a collaboration agreement to utilise advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support TIM’s goal of advancing Italy’s digital modernisation and establishing itself through Noovle as the market reference point for enterprise multicloud services in the country.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Sweden's Minna opens London hub

Swedish subscription management app Minna Technologies is boosting its commitment to the UK, hiring staff and opening a London hub. Founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016, Minna enables customers to manage subscription services via their bank’s app. The platform can also notify customers when a free trial is about to end to prevent them from being charged, and facilitates utility switching to help customers find better deals.
BUSINESS
Variety

Nent Group Boss Anders Jensen on Viaplay’s Scripted Strategy and Plan for Global Domination

Anders Jensen, the sleek and mild-mannered president and CEO of Nent Group, has transformed the company’s Scandinavian streamer, Viaplay, into Netflix’s biggest European competitor since taking its helm in 2018. Jensen, who describes himself as a “content nerd,” is the recipient of Variety’s Vanguard Award, which will be presented at Mipcom in Cannes this year. He is behind the company’s big strategic move into scripted content. Jensen joined the company in 2014 when it was part of the listed conglomerate Modern Times Group, before it split into two companies and rebranded its entertainment assets into Nent Group. Jensen says having a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Cloud Services#Energy Efficiency#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Digital#Cloud Strategy#Eu#National Strategic Hub#The Public Administration
siliconangle.com

NetApp buys CloudCheckr to expand its cloud cost control ambitions

Storage software giant NetApp Inc. hopes to expand its Financial Operations, or FinOps, business after acquiring cloud optimization software firm CloudCheckr Inc. today for an undisclosed price. NetApp plans to integrate CloudCheckr with its Spot by NetApp service, which uses analytics and automation to help companies leverage the best-performing and...
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Enterprise Sovereignty: Controlling Your Own Destiny in a Multi‑Cloud World

One of my favorite things about my job is connecting with customers to explore how they’re executing on their business strategy. What’s helping them move faster? Equally important, what’s holding them back? In my conversations with leaders at more than 200 organizations over the past few months, three key themes have emerged.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Amazon simplifies cloud service management with AWS Cloud Control API

Life just got a little bit easier for developers who rely on Amazon Web Services Inc.’s cloud services, thanks to the availability of its new AWS Cloud Control API. The new tool is a set of common application programming interfaces that the company says will make it much easier for developers to manage AWS services as well as third-party services that run on Amazon’s cloud.
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

TIM leads charge for national cloud hub

Italy, no stranger to ambitious infrastructure collaboration projects, is cooking up another adventurous public-private partnership scheme. Dubbed the national strategic hub (NSH), the lead promotor is Telecom Italia (TIM). The aim of NSH is to provide infrastructure for cloud-based management of public administration data and applications by "pooling the partners' specific expertise and the best Italian and international technologies."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
InformationWeek

Cloud Computing Like a Day in a Chocolate Factory for IT Managers

From its growing traction in the early 2000s, the concept of cloud computing has been a dream come true for IT managers. Rather than owning and managing computing infrastructure outright on-premises, for the first time, they were able to rent (or pay as you go) applications, storage and services in this ethereal cloud. At its introduction, the promises of the cloud were like a visit to a virtual chocolate factory, where greater delights were found around every bend.
COMPUTERS
telecoms.com

Telefonica could bring in €5 billion from Spanish fibre sale

Telefonica’s at it again – selling assets to pay down debt, if the latest newswire reports prove to be correct. The Spanish operator is considering offloading a stake in its domestic fibre network and has held talks with advisors about the possibility of spinning out the business, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

Why Native Security Controls in Public Clouds Are Not Enough

The public cloud is undoubtedly a competitive differentiator that can help cut infrastructure costs. However, without any control over the environments that hold your vital data and workloads, it’s hard to know if they’re secure. Read our latest e-book, Why Native Security Controls in Public Clouds Are Not Enough, to...
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

Advanced Navigation Launches Cloud Ground Control to Monitor And Control Drone Fleets From A Web Browser Over 5G

Advanced Navigation, the leading AI navigation systems manufacturer for enterprise and government, today announced the release of Cloud Ground Control, a revolutionary SaaS platform enabling users to connect, monitor and control any drone from a web browser. Cloud Ground Control allows multi-user and multi-drone connections over 4G/5G using a credit...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Covid messes with cloud infrastructure spending figures

Spending on cloud infrastructure declined in the second quarter of this year, but we shouldn’t read too much into that: essentially, the Covid-19 pandemic has messed with the data. After six consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
telecoms.com

Orange has to spend more to boost loss-making banking business

Orange is taking sole control of its banking endeavour as well as feigning enthusiasm for ploughing extra cash into the outfit. The French telecoms group has brokered a deal to acquire the 21.7% stake in Orange Bank held by its partner, insurance company Groupama, for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which is subject to the usual regulatory approvals, will see Groupama retain its position as a major commercial partner to the bank, having extended an exclusive deal on everyday banking and consumer credit to 2028.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud Hotel PMS – Clearing a Path for Guest Control

For guests at the modern hotel, a sense of authorship over their experiences is key at every stage. Their expectations about their journey are less about being strapped into a one-size-fits-all vehicle, and more about hospitality technology platforms that provide the flexibility needed to create their own path from beginning to end.
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

Telstra connects business users directly to Azure and Teams

Telstra announced two new services for business users through its partnership with Microsoft: direct connection to Azure Peering Service and Operator Connect for Teams. The Australian integrated operator and the country’s largest ISP said on Monday that it has become a selected carrier for the two Microsoft services. The objective...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Singtel sheds towers, adds data centres

Singtel has brokered a deal to sell off its towers in Australia and unveiled a strategy to build new data centres outside Singapore. First up, the towers. Singtel’s Optus unit has been working on the sale of its telecoms towers for the past few months and has now inked an agreement to sell 70% of Australia Tower Network (ATN) to superannuation fund AustralianSuper. The deal values ATN at around A$2.3 billion, giving Singtel net proceeds of A$1.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) that it can plough into 5G, amongst other things.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cloud Inventory® - Warehouse InventoryTM Boosts Real-Time Visibility and Control

Gaps in warehouse visibility are costly. Inaccurate counts of inventory in the warehouse can lead to problems such as stock-outs, stocking unnecessary inventory, and inventory shrinkage. In many cases, the sources of inaccurate warehouse inventory can be traced back to human error and/or inefficient or infrequent approaches to cycle counts and physical inventory. Cloud Inventory®, the digital inventory management platform, offers Warehouse Inventory™ applications designed to help businesses drive automation and accurate real-time data to eliminate these inherent inventory gaps.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy