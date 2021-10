According to Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine plan, “the first all-electric Land Rover model” won’t be launched until 2024. But the brand will at least have “six battery-electric variants within the next five years”. JLR is aiming for 60% of its worldwide sales to be fully electric by the latter half of the 2020s, the remainder being mild hybrids (30%) and plug-in hybrids (10%). A second target – to only be offering electric vehicles by 2036 – will inevitably be brought forward. As of now though, 15 years’ time is officially when the final ICE model will be made. Under Reimagine, the strategy for Land Rover remains gradual electrification and the continuation of three vehicle groupings: Discovery, Defender and Range Rover.

