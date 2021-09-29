After serving as a mentor to victims of human trafficking, Elle Oberdick now works tirelessly to advocate for foster children through her position on the CASA of Tarrant County board of directors. As CASA’s president-elect, Elle works to provide CASA volunteers to every abused and neglected child in the community so they can find a safe, permanent home and experience love and support — what every child deserves. When she isn't busy volunteering with various charitable organizations, Elle serves as the senior vice president, wealth advisor for Wells Fargo’s Private Bank. With her team, she serves clients with over $10 million in assets.