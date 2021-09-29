Clemson HC Dabo Swinney talks Boston College

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Tuesday and fielded questions about his team's recent struggles and its Week 5 matchup with Boston College. Most of Swinney's focus on Tuesday was centered on Clemson's 2-2 start to the season and some of its injury woes. The Tigers have struggled mightily offensively and are in danger of falling out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years with a loss this weekend. Injuries haven't helped Clemson's cause and things got even worse on that front during the NC State game, as star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee suffered a season-ending torn ACL and true freshman starting running back Will Shipley is now out for the next couple of weeks.