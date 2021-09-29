Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: September 29

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: WAR CANOE. Saturday’s feature race was a n/w2x allowance optional claiming race for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the grass. War Canoe, who was stakes-placed several times against New York-breds earlier in her career, was the biggest longshot in the field at 17-1. She rated just off the pace and won a three-horse battle in the stretch, for her first victory of the year. In her career, she’s won 10 times from 46 starts, with earnings of over $615,000. She’s co-owned and trained by Steve Klesaris, who owns in partnership with Hibiscus Stables. John Bisono had the winning mount.