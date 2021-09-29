CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona's salary cap slashed amid financial struggles

By TALES AZZONI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Barcelona's salary cap has been significantly reduced because of its financial struggles, becoming more than seven times smaller than that of rival Real Madrid, the Spanish league said Wednesday. The league said Barcelona's spending limit on salaries for the 2021-22 season has been set at 97 million euros...

