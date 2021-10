Verstappen, the championship leader arriving at the Russian GP, was forced to start from the back of the grid after taking a penalty for using a brand new Honda power unit. His progress through the field appeared to have stalled out in the dry as he ran in seventh place, but he was a major beneficiary of the late rain in Sochi as his early stop for intermediate tyres saw him overtake a number of cars trying to hold out on slicks and finish in second behind Hamilton.

