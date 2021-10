I have added both hosts to a cluster. I am now configuring HA and the auto power-on priorities in VM/Hosts Groups and VM/Host Rules tabs. My question is, during an HA event (one host goes down), on the other still functioning host, does HA power on VM's that were previously in a Powered-Off state on the down host, or does it just power on the VM's that were running on the down host? I am assuming its the latter and checks the CleanShutdown state in the .vmx file, but just want to confirm.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO