A man was fatally pinned between the two vehicles after a car slammed into the back of a parked SUV in Cape Coral Wednesday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers man Juan Jose Jaime Franco, 35, was collecting tools from the back of a Ford Expedition SUV around 7:30 a.m., in preparation for the day’s work on a home under construction on Southwest 19th Street. The SUV was properly parked, partially in the street. A Nissan Sentra, driven by a 26-year-old Cape Coral man who said he couldn’t see due to window condensation and sunrise glare, was traveling east on Southwest 19th Street when it collided with Franco and the rear of the SUV, pinning him between the two vehicles.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO