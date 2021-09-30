CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMHBa_0cBXq53p00

A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system, allowing the government to deploy the police and soldiers to penitentiaries among other powers. Authorities attributed Tuesday's bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.

Lasso, visibly affected, said at a news conference that what was happening in the Guayaquil prison was “bad and sad” and he could not for the moment guarantee that authorities had regained control of the lockup.

“It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs,” he said, adding that he would act with "absolute firmness” to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the violence from spreading to other penitentiaries.

Images circulating on social media showed dozens of bodies in the prison’s Pavilions 9 and 10 and scenes that looked like battlefields. The fighting was with firearms, knives and bombs, officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said that bodies were being found in the prison’s pipelines.

Outside the prison morgue, the relatives of inmates wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed, decapitated and dismembered.

“In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar or close to this one,” said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.

Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice in 2016, said she regretted that steps had not been taken to prevent another massacre following deadly prison riots last February.

Earlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prisons, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operate through local gangs.

“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily cede control of the prisons to the National Police. “The more radical and violent the way they murder,” the more they achieve their goal of control, he added.

Ecuador's president said that care points had been set up for relatives of the inmates with food and psychological support. He added that a $24 million program to address the country's prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology in the Litoral prison.

The former director of Ecuador's prison bureau, Fausto Cobo, said that inside penitentiaries authorities face a “threat with power equal to or greater than the state itself.” He said that while security forces must enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by inmates with high-caliber weapons.

In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed. Those deaths occurred in various prisons and not in a single facility like Tuesday's massacre.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Comments / 47

greg griggers
6d ago

That is where we are headed in places like Chicago and Baltimore, so long as we let the WOKE MOB distract us with lies and nonsense while ignoring the thousands of minority deaths every year. 30% increase in murders from 2019-2020…

Reply(7)
12
FREE/USA
6d ago

who ever voted that fraud in should say loud and clear: IM SORRY...I APOLOGIZE TO MY AMERICAN PATRIOTS FOR WHAT I DID. IT WAS THE WORST MISTAKE 😪 I EVER MADE...MY COUNTRY IS IN TURMOIL NOW BECAUSE OF OUR VOTING THAT FRAUD IN. SO SORRY. SO. SO 😞

Reply
9
Flip177
6d ago

Hey… send them to the border.. Joe will give them 40 acres and a mule and they can start over in Texas.

Reply(3)
10
Related
NBC News

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO — Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Rebel Yell

Killing in Ecuador | Gang warfare in prisons continues

(Guayaquil) Despite the authorities’ promises, violence between rival gangs continues in Ecuadorian prisons, with another massacre and numerous beheadings. The final episode of this murderous soap opera took place on Tuesday in the huge prison complex of Guayas in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial crossroads in the southwest of the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

WorldView: Deadly prison riot in Ecuador

More than 100 people are dead after a massive prison fight in Ecuador. Former London police officer Wayne Couzens gets a life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard. Beijing announces COVID-19 restrictions for the Winter Olympics. And a court in Canada upholds compensation for Indigenous families. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of global headlines.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Street Gang#Criminal Gangs#Gang Violence
Metro International

Ecuador says clashes between prison gangs leave more than 100 dead

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador’s penitentiary system said on Wednesday that the death toll from a prison riot that took place on Tuesday had risen to at least 100 and that authorities were still working to determine the full toll. The South American nation on Tuesday night reported clashes at the Penitenciaria...
AMERICAS
BBC

Ecuador jail riot: Anxiety, fear and little information

More than 100 inmates have been killed in a fight inside a prison in the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil. It is expected to take days to identify the bodies, leaving relatives of inmates fearing the worst. Journalist Blanca Moncada Pesantes spoke to some of those waiting for news. Not...
ADVOCACY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London man jailed for sharing IS beheading videos

A British man who was radicalised online and tried to join Islamic State in Syria has been jailed in the UK for sharing the group's beheading videos. Stefan Aristidou, from Enfield, north London, returned to the UK in February after serving a partial sentence in Turkey for being a member of IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

Police carried out large-scale raids in 25 German cities Wednesday, after a chance discovery last year put investigators on the trail of a money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad.Officials said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved about 1,400 officers and took place in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen They targeted 67 suspects, including 44 Syrians 10 Germans, five Jordanians and four Lebanese.Eleven people were arrested, including a 39-year-old Syrian man who is accused of membership in Syria’s Nusra Front extremist group, police said. Six others are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

412K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy