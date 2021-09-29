CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track to complete by 2025

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track to complete by 2025. Last week, it was reported that the long-delayed museum is set to welcome visitors in 2026, 20 years after the Guggenheim announced plans for its first location in the UAE.

Washington Square News

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates its 10th anniversary

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — NYU Abu Dhabi celebrated the 10th anniversary of its founding with a series of virtual events and a visual installation on campus on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Students, faculty and staff reflected on NYUAD’s accomplishments and challenges over the past decade through a film premiere, video tribute and panel discussions after the celebration was delayed for a year due to COVID-19.
blooloop.com

Miral CEO talks Yas Island tech and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi progress

Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi has spoken about making Yas Island a contactless destination, and confirmed that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in on track to complete in 2022, at blooloop V-Expo. Miral is responsible for the development and management of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest...
mobihealthnews.com

Abu Dhabi on track to operate world’s first city-wide medical drone network

Using drones to transfer and deliver medical supplies is now a step closer to becoming a reality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has announced it is in the process of testing an advanced drone network for the healthcare sector in the emirate. Said to be a “first of its kind” project in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the new network – made up of 40 drone stations – is expected to be established in 2022.
104.1 WIKY

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad working on third sustainable financing

DUBAI (Reuters) – Etihad Airways is working on what would be its third financing transaction linked to sustainable investment considerations, the Abu Dhabi government-owned airline’s treasurer said on Wednesday. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns are gaining ground in the oil-rich Gulf region, with borrowers setting up ESG frameworks to...
Frank Gehry
golfbusinessnews.com

Abu Dhabi GC prepares to unveil upgrade to iconic Falcon clubhouse

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is set to unveil a new look interior to its famous Falcon Clubhouse in November, marking the first stage of a number of scheduled enhancements taking place at the famous UAE-based tour venue. The iconic building, which sits behind the ninth and 18th greens of the...
104.1 WIKY

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad seeks to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Monday it planned to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew as travel demand rebounds with the easing of international border restrictions and it increases operations. The state-owned carrier would host recruitment days in ten cities from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22...
blooloop.com

DesignPM announces new directors and expanded team

DesignPM, the museum and arts project management specialist, has announced the appointment of two new directors, Robin Rochford and Dominic Sore, building on its recent and rapid growth. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, DesignPM has expanded its permanent team from three staff to twenty over the last eight months, including Rochford and Sore coming on board.
ARTnews

Artists Makes Off with $84,000 (as Art), Swiss Museum Leader Battles Critics, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GREAT ARTISTS STEAL. As far as artist’s statements go, it is hard to beat Jens Haaning’s. “The work of art is that I took their money,” Haaning recently told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, after keeping 534,000 kroner (about $83,900) that a museum loaned him so that he could recreate a work, Bloomberg reports. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark thought it was getting a piece that displays the yearly incomes of a Dane and an Austrian. Instead, it received a box with empty glass frames. The work’s title: Take the Money and Run. The provocation is a...
blooloop.com

IAAPA completes successful event in Barcelona

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, is celebrating the in-person return to IAAPA Expo Europe, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, last week. The show saw attractions professionals from many different sectors and regions around the world come together to connect and learn. Early figures suggest that 8,500...
Abu Dhabi
blooloop.com

Exploring the future of food with Bompas and Parr at Expo 2020 Dubai

Bompas and Parr’s The Future of Food: Epochal Banquet will bring a groundbreaking multi-sensory culinary experience to Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by the Novacene, a future era hypothesised by centenarian scientist and inventor James Lovelock, the immersive gastronomic adventure will fuse hedonism and sustainability, exploring issues such as world hunger and food waste as it features delicacies formed with futuristic techniques.
blooloop.com

The London Resort announces first businesses chosen for UK attraction

The London Resort has announced the first businesses chosen to help create the attraction. Three British firms, Electrosonic, Garmendale and Katapult, have been selected by the London Resort. In addition, 65 businesses have been told that they are in the running to work on the ambitious project. More than half of them are British.
blooloop.com

AR exhibition opens at botanical gardens including the Eden Project

The Eden Project has opened an augmented reality (AR) exhibition called ‘Seeing the Invisible’, which is appearing at 12 botanical gardens across six countries. Seeing the Invisible features contemporary artworks created with AR by 13 international artists, including Ai Weiwei, Refik Anadol, El Anatsui, Mohammed Kazem, Sigalit Landau and Sarah Meyohas.
businesstraveller.com

Etihad to operate 'sustainable flight' from London to Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways is selling tickets for a ‘sustainable flight’ from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi on October 23. Flight EY20 aims to celebrate the anniversary of the Etihad Greenliner Programme, a partnership founded in 2019 with Boeing which involves testing green technologies on the carrier’s B787 fleet to find sustainable aviation solutions.
ARTnews

Galleries Pop Up in Beijing, Ancient Ski Discovered, and More—Morning Links for October 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A THURSDAY ARTIST BLOTTER. Anicka Yi is in London, readying her show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. She keeps quiet about the exact details of her latest work in a Guardian interview, but says the museum “does lend itself to being infected with a biological agent—that was a very good point of entry for me.” Marina Abramovic is in Kyiv, Ukraine, Reuters reports, unveiling an installation to commemorate a massacre of almost 34,000 Jews by the Nazis in the capital city in 1941. And Laurie Anderson is in the New York Times Magazine, profiled by Sam Anderson in conjunction with what he terms her “nonretrospective retrospective” at the Hirshhorn Museum...
blooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai opens Eden Project-designed Terra pavilion

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, a groundbreaking visitor experience co-designed by the Eden Project, has opened as part of Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE. Terra is the first Eden-designed experience to open to the public outside the project’s home in Cornwall, UK. Eden Project International co-led the landscape design and visitor experience alongside partners Grimshaw, Thinc Design and Expo 2020 Dubai.
blooloop.com

Mad Systems celebrates Taiji Terasaki’s entry into Hawaii International Film Festival

Among the selections for this year’s Hawaii International Film Festival is We Came Back For You, by artist Taiji Terasaki of Terasaki Exhibitions. The film evokes the enigmatic nature of memory through image projection onto mist, and first appeared as part of Taiji’s cutting-edge exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) called TRANSCENDIENTS: Heroes at Borders.
blooloop.com

Getty launches YouTube series for ‘art curious’ audiences

The Getty has launched a YouTube series called ‘Becoming Artsy’, available to stream weekly and hosted by the museum’s senior creative producer Jessie Hendricks. ‘Becoming Artsy’ was designed by the institution to attract ‘art curious’ audiences. The first episode, ‘Connected’, is available to stream on both YouTube and the Getty website.
