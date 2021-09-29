"The best memories come from bad ideas done with best friends." For over four years, Traci Schwomeyer has been making people feel good about themselves inside of her photo studio at Metroplex Headshots. Traci specializes in professional headshot photography, helping capture her clients in their best light. Winning best photographer in Southlake Style’s Readers’ Choice two years in a row, Traci aims to make her clients feel comfortable during any photo session, which is why she always keeps a bottle of champagne in the fridge handy. When their photo session is over, clients see how amazing they look, and Traci loves the smile she sees on their faces. Whatever your photography needs are, you can feel confident that Traci will capture your good side.