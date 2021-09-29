CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Traci Schwomeyer

Southlake Style
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The best memories come from bad ideas done with best friends." For over four years, Traci Schwomeyer has been making people feel good about themselves inside of her photo studio at Metroplex Headshots. Traci specializes in professional headshot photography, helping capture her clients in their best light. Winning best photographer in Southlake Style’s Readers’ Choice two years in a row, Traci aims to make her clients feel comfortable during any photo session, which is why she always keeps a bottle of champagne in the fridge handy. When their photo session is over, clients see how amazing they look, and Traci loves the smile she sees on their faces. Whatever your photography needs are, you can feel confident that Traci will capture your good side.

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
radiofacts.com

Congrats to Traci LaTrelle

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, and MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), the most comprehensive global provider of data and analytics to the music industry, today announced Howard University Radio Network’s WHUR-FM Music and Assistant Programming Director Traci LaTrelle as the Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship Program’s 2021 mentee. This collaborative effort with MRC Data/BDSradio represents MIW’s fourth annual mentorship opportunity designed specifically to enhance the careers of women interested in management positions in music programming.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Metroplex Headshots#Readers Choice
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Engaged To Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa After 4 Years Of Dating – See Ring Photo

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring. Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy