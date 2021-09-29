The Women of Southlake Style

"Our goal has always been, and always will be, to tell the positive stories of Southlake." Southlake Style is driven by our core values of positivity, integrity, initiative, transparency and accountability. For 15 years, our sole purpose has been to nurture the heart of our community by sharing our neighbors' stories and continuously giving back. Throughout the pandemic while many small businesses were struggling, we demonstrated our commitment to our community by gifting $119,000 in advertising match dollars to local businesses. With passionate and motivated women being at the forefront of every department, we are conscious to always be hardworking, honest, inclusive and accountable leaders. When it comes to sharing positivity within our community, Southlake Style covers Southlake like no other.